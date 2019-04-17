Ousted Sudan leader Al-Bashir moved to Kober Maximum Security prison in Khartoum

Deposed Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir has been moved to Kober Maximum Security prison in Khartoum.

During his reign, Albashir detained his dissidents in Kober prison before they were executed.

Al-Bashir, whose 30-year rule came to an abrupt end last week, has been under the custody of the army.

He was ousted following protests in Capital Khartoum, that saw many lives lost.

The military council took over the state pending two-year election preparations.

Sudan’s Minister of Defense Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf was sworn in as the military council chief but stepped down hours later for Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burha.

During the preparations period, the military affirmed that it will not allow any security breaches.

However, the council said the period can be as short as one month if it is managed “without chaos”.

This is following an appeal by Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which opposes the military move to take over the government.

Meanwhile, the council stated that Al Bashir will not be extradited to the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he faces crimes against humanity charges.

Instead, he’ll be tried in the country.

Al-Bashir was the first sitting president to be indicted by the International criminal court.

In March 2009, ICC slapped Al-Bashir with the first warrant of arrest on five counts of crimes against humanity in Darfur, where his troops quelled a rebellion in 2013.

In July 2010, ICC issued yet another warrant of arrest but he was lucky as Sudan wasn’t a member of the International Criminal Court based in Hague, Netherlands. The case was referred to the United Nations security.