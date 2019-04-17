Drought menace in the horn of Africa

Mokchingei toretet nebo chokchinet emotinwek chemitei kuinetab Afrika kosubgei ak kaimutiet nebo kemeut nekokotestai kongwanit mising.
Kosubgei ak ofisaiyat neo eng kibagengeitab eng kibagengeit nebo IGAD, Amb Mahboub Maalim ko kemeut nekikibaorianchi kongete kenyit nekosirtoi ko kokoyai koyomyo minutik eng mbarenik ak kowendi noto koibu rarunetab amitwogik.
Kongalali kotinygei ak kemeut nekibaorianchini eng emotinwekab IGAD, komwa Maalim kole emotinwe chekoityikemeut neo mising ko Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia ak Uganda