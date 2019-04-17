Why there is sharp fall in rent, house prices in Nairobi’s high-end market

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Crackdown on foreigners with no valid work permits and attempt by governments globally to curb foreign spending have seen prices and rents of top-end property market in Nairobi decline, a real estate firm indicates.

HassConsult said in a report that many international and aid-funded operations that used to be in Nairobi have been reduced as governments globally attempt to curb spending abroad.

Unveiling its property sales and rental price indices for the first quarter of 2019, HassConsult Head of Development Consulting and Research, Sakina Hassani, said Kenya will start seeing a new trend of large detached houses changing into multiple residences.

Changes to Kenya’s work permit regime, Hassani added, also led to a sharp exodus of international employees in 2018, leading to the vacating of many of the larger properties.

She said due to these happenings, prices of detached houses for sale fell by 4.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year while rents fell by one per cent, as owners and sellers cut prices in an effort to sell or refill.