Njiraini, the chief taxman exits after seven years

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

The hunt for the next Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General has officially commenced, signalling the end of John Njiraini’s tenure even as he is tipped to succeed Auditor General Edward Ouko.

KRA has tasked PricewaterCoopers (PwC) to drive the recruitment which will see a new boss take charge of the most powerful corner office at Times Tower. PwC has asked qualified candidates to tender in their applications by April 26, with Njiraini expected to exit in June.

This will bring to an end Njiraini’s tenure which has been marred by controversy in the last one year, following the extension of his two-term of three years each which expired in March last year.

The new boss is expected to drive revenue mobilisation through transformative programmes, data driven decision-making and tax base expansion which will support the Government’s Big Four agenda.

Revenue mobilisation

People Daily has learnt that Njiraini could become the next Auditor General, replacing Ouko whose eight years non-renewable term ends in August. Ouko is awaiting an audit of his office which is yet to be scrutinised since his appointment.

The extension of Njiraini’s term has been seen as strategy to have him await Ouko’s exit, even as he oversaw the transition of the agency from Simba system to the integrated Customs Management System (iCMS).

Njiraini was first appointed on March 4, 2012, after the retirement of the then Commissioner General Michael Waweru.

On March 4, 2015, he was re-appointed for a second three-year term in what the then K RA board chairman Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka said was “due to his good performance at the authority during his first term.”He was praised for key achievements including an increase in revenue collection from Sh707.3 billion in the 2011-2012 financial year to Sh963.8 billion in 2013-2014.

“In the past three years, KRA has up-scaled interventions to enhance tax compliance through technology investments through improvements,” Madoka had said. Ambassador Francis Muthaura is the current KRA board chairman.

Njiraini’s second term came to an end in March last year but was extended for another one year eliciting mixed reactions, with claims that having attained the 60 years retirement age he was in office unconstitutionally. In an audit report for the year ended June 30, 2017, Ouko had claimed Njiraini was in office illegally after he failed to proceed on terminal leave.

According to Ouko, the KRA boss would have proceeded on terminal leave from September 4, 2017, pending his retirement “in accordance with a government circular of November 23, 2010.”

Efforts by activist Okiya Omtatah to have Njiraini sent packing hit a snag in July last year after a judge dismissed the case.

In his ruling, Justice Nelson Abuodha of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, said Njirani had been appointed on a fixed term contract which is permissible under Section 80(2) of the Public Service Commission Act, a decision that saw the Commissioner General remain in office.

“Fixed term contract employees are not pensionable hence not subject to the 60-year retirement age rule,” Justice Abuodha had noted. Njiraini’s tenure has been marked with both successes and failures.

Revised target

In 2011, KRA announced revenue collections exceeded its target by Sh4.2 billion where with a revised target of Sh630.7 billion for the fiscal year 2010/2011, it collected Sh634.9 billion.

The impressive figures were, however, overshadowed by a stream of missed targets to date with the most recent being the current fiscal year where the taxman is feared could miss his target by nearly Sh300 billion, despite the target being revised to Sh1.605 trillion from Sh1.69 trillion. In the last fiscal year, KRA collected Sh1.37 trillion, missing the Sh1.415 trillion target which had also been revised.

The authority has been blamed for failing to widen its tax bracket by taping the informal sector, and instead continued to overburden the formal employed, hence missing its targets.

Meanwhile, speculations on Njiraini’s replacement are rife with a number of top bankers eyeing the job, where according to a source , “an outsider could be picked to evade a possible internal wrangle”, even as a section of commissioners are eyeing the position.