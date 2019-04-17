Leopards, Sony await KPL verdict on abandoned match

Former league champions AFC Leopards and Sony Sugar await with crossed fingers Kenyan Premier League’s verdict of the botched Monday fixture in Awendo as the former prepare to host Rangers in Machakos tomorrow.

After the initial game was rained off at the 63rd minute on Sunday evening, Leopards declined to play the rescheduled match on Monday morning citing the absence of a resuscitator at the grounds.

Players from the different teams warmed up for the match but within minutes of kick-off Leopards raised questions about the Green stadium’s medical preparedness in case of emergency. The hosts, Sony Sugar availed an ambulance but Ingwe officials took issue with the absence of an equipment critical in medical emergencies.

Officials from both sides haggled for long and at some point came to an agreement that the game should proceed but Leopards would play under protest. Upon further consultations Ingwe refused to play again. But their attempts to leave the grounds were temporarily blocked by Sony supporters who wanted the game to proceed.

A twenty-minute standoff ended with Leopards walking away with each team claiming three points from the abandoned game. Leopards were leading courtesy of Whyvonne Isuza’s goal on Sunday when a heavy downpour rendered the pitch unplayable. KPL rules stipulate that should a match be forced to a premature conclusion during the third quarter then the whole game is replayed.

KPL chief executive officer Jack Oguda indicated that the league management would only make a decision after reviewing the referee’s report which had not arrived at Brookside Grove on Tuesday midday. Ingwe hold that Sony did not meet the set threshold for a league match and therefore could not play. A decision will hence be made by KPL with one team likely to lose points.

There are five league matches today with the highlight being Bandari’s home fixture with KCB. Bandari will move to the top of the league standings with victory over a stubborn KCB that has stood up to the big boys.

Mathare United host unpredictable Nzoia Sugar seeking a first victory in five outings having lost three times and drew once in the last four fixtures.