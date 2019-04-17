Outcry forces KSF into last-minute changes to national teams

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

The Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) has been forced to make changes to the teams that will represent the country in five major events, the highlight being the August-September Africa Games in Casablanca, Morocco.

This comes after a section of parents protested what they called “skimming and lack of transparency” that continues to degrade the levels of the sport in the country.

Emily Muteti and the Brunhelner sisters Sylvia and Maria dominated the list which was shared by Conrad Thorpe, head of the Interim Secretariat Management Committee of KSF yesterday.

The naming of the team follows the conclusion of the KSF national trials that were held at the Aquatic Centre, Kasarani from April 11-14. There was outcry from the swimming fraternity with a number of parents publicly expressing displeasure with the team selected.

Multiple competitions

“My son won two gold and a silver medal in the breaststroke and was not selected while others with one or no gold were included. My question is who’s going to represent the country that is better than him?,” posed one parent who did not wish to be named.

However as per the revised team, the aggrieved parent seems to have had his way as his two sons have been included in the squad for the Africa Games that has 16 swimmers (10 boys and six girls). “The CMS/IMC regrets the inadvertent error in the initial team identified for the Africa Games that was announced at Kasarani on Sunday April 14,” read part of a statement from the interim committee.

Another issue that has been raised is the naming of swimmers for multiple competitions that range from World University Games (Italy) and World Championships (Korea) both in July, junior world swimming (Hungary) in August, Africa junior championships (Tunisia) to Africa Games.

“As a parent, my concern is how will they manage especially at the junior world championships and All Africa Games. Did the selection committee consider the dates for the competitions?” posed another parent.