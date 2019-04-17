Derby delight for Mathare as Jericho maintain top spot in Super 8 League

Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleSport11

Mathare Flames ended a three-game winless streak to beat local rivals Metro Sports 1-0 and move three places up to fifth on the Super 8 Premier League table as leaders Jericho All Stars hammered Kawangware United 4-1 to maintain top spot.

Dubbed the ‘Slum derby’, hundreds of fans availed themselves to voice their support for either side of Mathare North’s most popular clubs in what was the sixth round of the 16-team league.

But it was Flames who walked away with the bragging rights and all points after scorching Metro courtesy of Jacob Bashir’s 28th minute goal.“It is an important win for us. I am happy with the way we played considering the last few games we have struggled but that has pushed us more.

Huruma surge

The fans did their part by coming to support us so I dedicate this win to them,” said Flames coach Julius Mitivo, whose team has 10 points.

Defeat means Metro drop to 10th place with eight points from two wins and as many draws, leaving coach Ezekiel Akwana seething at match officials.

“I do not want to say much but the judgment of the centre referee was questionable. The officiating was wanting that’s why we lost but this is behind us,” said the former AFC Leopards tactician.

Elsewhere, Huruma Kona blanked NYSA 2-1 at Huruma grounds to climb to seventh on the table with nine points thanks to Johnson Adesoji’s brace in the 15th and 53rd minutes, ending the visitors three-game winning run.

Peter Nga’ng’ a consolation for NYSA on the 75th minute was not enough to inspire a comeback as they remain third with 10 points. At Camp Toyoyo grounds, leaders Jericho opened a three-point lead with the 4-1 win while struggling Makadara Junior League SA lost to Dagoretti Former Players FC by a similar scoreline.