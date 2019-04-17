Kisumu staying grounded as expectations soar, Stima, Wazito and Ushuru keep chase

At the start of the season, Wazito and Thika United, who were relegated from the SportPesa Premier League, Ushuru, who narrowly missed out on promotion, and returning Shabana were considered favourites for the 2019 National Super League title.

Kisumu Allstars were not in the conversation. How could they when they had endured a tough season before. But four months on, its not any of the four aforementioned teams leading the standings, in fact, Thika are fighting relegation while Shabana are in mid-table. It’s Allstars instead who have the advantage with one-and-a-half months left before the season ends.

AllStars lead the standings with 53 points from 26 matches, same as Nairobi Stima, who have an inferior goal difference, while Ushuru and Wazito are tied on 52 points in third and fourth positions respectively.

Wazito, Ushuru chase

With the margins so tight, none of the four teams can afford any slip-ups and is from this that Allstars coach Francis Oduor is urging his charges to stay grounded ahead of their fixture against Kibera Black Stars this afternoon.

“We are going for full points and therefore it is my duty to calm any excitements because there are other matches coming up. We only focus on what is ahead and plan after that to avoid distractions,” said Oduor, whose side has scored 44 goals so far.

Meanwhile after their recent struggles away from Nairobi, Ushuru and Wazito face tricky encounters at Camp Toyoyo grounds against Administration Police (AP) and Bidco United respectively.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani is already under pressure from the ever-demanding club owners and must find a winning formula against Bidco in the early kick-off while the taxmen will want to exorcise their recent woes in Gusii by returning to victorious ways over AP.

At the bottom of the table, Migori Youth, Green Commandos and Kangemi All Stars who occupy positions 18, 19 and 20 will hope to have enough to overcome Coast Stima, FC Talanta and Modern Coast Rangers if they are to fight off relegation which is increasingly looking certain.