Kisumu-based side keen to end Telkom’s dominance

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Kisumu Lakers will be hoping their stint at the top of the Kenya Hockey women’s Premier League table is not a short lived one but rather a statement of intent.

Lakers reaped four points on their visit to Nairobi last weekend to move to top of the eight-team table with five points and for assistant team manager Seth Waringa, it is a sign of better things ahead.

The signing of 10 players, most of them from school, has been the catalyst for the club which was only founded two years ago.

“The attitude of the players is so positive which is big plus to the technical bench,” said Waringa. “We are not in the league to make up the numbers but rather compete with the so-called seasoned teams,” added Waringa.

Defender Judith Abayo, a new signing, has been one of the revelations in the team and underlined her importance to the side by scoring two goals at the weekend, first in the 1-1 draw against Strathmore University on Saturday before notching the winner in their 1-0 win over Kenyatta University a day later. Stephanie Nicole, Chery Muhatia and Edna Vallery are the other new signings that have enforced Lakers’ defence.

In midfield, the team signed Sumbwa Ongoche, Millicent Odhiambo and Roseline Oranga with the new arrivals in attack being Charlene Sydney, Angela Akelo and Chepkemoi Cheruiyot.

Good run

“We are all proud of the team’s performance. With the next three games set to take place in Kisumu, we are hoping to carry on with the good run,” added Waringa, who is keen to end Telkom’s dominance.

“It is not fair that a team has won the league 21 times in a row. That dilutes the level of competition and it should be a wakeup call to all the other teams,” he said.

With matches against United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) set for May 18, Amira Sailors June 5 and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on July 6, Lakers are confident of a positive outcome since they will be staged at their Kisumu backyard.

Meanwhile, Dedan Kimathi and Kabarak universities have withdrawn from the men’s Super League and National Men’s League respectively. Kimathi cited budgetary constraints while Kabarak are said to be addressing internal disciplinary issues.