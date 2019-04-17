Sofapaka keeper Ndikumana crowned March’s finest

Sofapaka custodian Justin Ndikumana became the second goalkeeper to win the SportPesa/LG Player of the Month Award since its inception five years ago.

Ndikumana trounced Bethwel Warambo, Enosh Ochieng and Eric Kapaito to scoop the March 2019 gong following a series of heroic goalkeeping for Sofapaka. Gabriel Andika became the first goalkeeper to be crowned in 2015.

The Burundi international kept three clean sheets out of four matches in March and saved a crucial penalty that secured vital points for his title-chasing club. “I have been praying that I become the winner this month because I played well and everybody was talking about me. I’m glad I caught the panel’s eye and so I can look forward to better days,” said Ndikumana.

“Such awards boost my confidence and the team at large. I want to thank the entire squad, not just the defence that helped me keep the clean sheets. I feel like I can face any opponent and stand tall in goal and prevent them from scoring,” he added

Ndikumana was nominated alongside Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz, Vincent Oburu of AFC Leopards, Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars, Warambo of KCB and Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks. Wanga and Oburu were dropped from the final shortlist that was subjected to a vote.

The Sofapaka man garnered 27 points to finish ahead of Warambo and Ochieng who tied on 21 point. Kapaito finished fourth with 10 points.

His fete crowned a perfect month for Sofapaka, who won both the player and coache award. John Baraza was voted March Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month, having guided his club to more victories over other league rivals.

The Africa Cup of Nations-bound Ndikumana talked up the team’s chances ahead of their debut in the continental tournament. “We are very happy to have made history by joining the big boys up there. The intention is not to just participate but compete for every point and hopefully reach another milestone of getting past the group stage,” he said.