Why I stabbed my kid’s mother

Ronald Mwadzombo and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

The man, who allegedly stabbed the Pwani University student with a knife in Kilifi county, on Sunday now claims he wanted to “kill the lover and commit suicide” after she returned Sh3,200 he had sent her for their child upkeep.

Nicholas Koech said he stabbed Naomi Chepkemboi three times “out of love” as he accused his father-in-law of wrecking their relationship. Chepkemboi is still receiving treatment at Kilifi County Referral Hospital. “I asked her to allow me support my child if she felt that she doesn’t need me. But all was in vain,” he claimed.

Stalking her

But speaking from her hospital bed, Chepkemboi, 21, a third year Public Health student insisted that they had parted ways last year but he was still stalking her.

She said they parted ways after she realised he could not take care of her and their daughter. “I believe that could be the reason why he travelled all the way from Nairobi just to come and stab me. What I need now is justice,” she said. But Koech blamed Chepkemboi’s father for denying him right to see and take care of his two-year-old daughter.