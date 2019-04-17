Senator faults agency over road design

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has accused the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) of designing roads without considering the plight of those doing business along the roads.

Wamatangi, who is the Senate Committee on Roads and Transport and Infrastructure singled-out the ongoing construction of James Gichuru-Kamandura highway, which he said had economically killed several trading centres.

“If you look at the design of the highway, you will realise that towns such as Kinoo and Zambezi will never be the same again once the road is completed even if service lanes are made,” said the Senator adding that the design would have been made such that accessing the centres from both sides is easy.

Delayed compensation

Last week, Wamatangi led his committee members on a fact -finding tour of the multi-billion-shilling project after people affected by its construction complained about delayed compensation.

The close to 5,000 property owners, sub-letees and business owners narrated how they had incurred huge losses after their premises were marked for demolition two years ago. A sizeable number of them are staring at the auctioneer’s hammer after they failed to repay loans.

They accused the National Land Commission (NLC) and KeNHA of taking them in circles whenever they demanded compensation.

NLC Acting chief executive Kabale Tache assured them that they would all be given awards by next month after which they will be compensated forthwith. She, however, noted that property ownership disputes and succession issues were the major causes of the compensation delays.