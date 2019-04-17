State to repossess land acquired by Biwott firm

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has won a 13-year-old legal battle to repossess government land that was illegally acquired by Lima Ltd, a farm machinery importer associated with former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott.

The land, comprising five parcels of prime property, is fully developed and currently occupied by the High Court, district hospital, fire station and an Administration Police Camp.

The High Court has nullified the allocation of the land to the firm by former Commissioner for Lands, Wilson Gachanja between 1995 and 1998, since he had no authority in law to transfer the land. The firm had secured Sh21 million loans by offering the titles as securities.

Justice Anthony Ombwayo has nullified all transactions involving the land and allowed the government institutions to reclaim ownership. He cancelled the loan agreement between Lima Ltd and Trans-National Bank involving the land titles.

The EACC, through its predecessor, the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission had argued that no presidential authority was obtained prior to the alienation and transfer of the land. Further, the land was reserved for public utilities and is still in use by government institutions. The judge dismissed assertions by the firm that it had lawfully acquired the land and paid all requisite fees.

“Lima Ltd unprocedurally obtained titles to the properties as they had been alienated as public land with public utilities and not available for conversion into private land. This court finds that the allocation and issuance of leases to the firm of land parcels is null and void and incapable of conferring any estate interest or right.