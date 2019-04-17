Haji, IG vow more efforts in graft war

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Monday held closed-door talks and agreed to strengthen multi-agency operations in fight against graft and economic crimes.

The two-hour deliberations at Jogoo House centred on involvement of DPP’s office step-by-step inclusion in gathering and compiling evidence alongside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to facilitate expeditious review of the investigation files and prosecution.

By so doing, the time spent in instituting probe and arraigning suspects will help clear backlog of the cases.

“This evening I had the pleasure of hosting the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji in my office. We resolved to collaborate and partner within the criminal justice system framework, as we serve our great nation. The multi-agency approach and teamwork is key to fighting crimes in our society. We will bolster and enhance that spirit.” Mutyambai said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta formed the Multi-Agency Taskforce (MAT) to curb duplication of roles by investigation agencies and to create seamlessness in their operations.