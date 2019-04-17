People Daily

Haji, IG vow more efforts in graft war

People Daily April 17, 2019
2,419 Less than a minute
Inspector General of Police-designate Hillary Mutyambai. Photo/SAMUEL KARIUKI

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Monday held closed-door talks and agreed to strengthen multi-agency operations in fight against graft and economic crimes.

The two-hour deliberations at Jogoo House centred on involvement of DPP’s office step-by-step inclusion in gathering and compiling evidence alongside the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to facilitate expeditious review of the investigation files and prosecution.

By so doing, the time spent in instituting probe and arraigning suspects will help clear backlog of the cases.

“This evening I had the pleasure of hosting the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji in my office. We resolved to collaborate and partner within the criminal justice system framework, as we serve our great nation. The multi-agency approach and teamwork is key to fighting crimes in our society. We will bolster and enhance that spirit.” Mutyambai said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta formed the Multi-Agency Taskforce (MAT) to curb duplication of roles by investigation agencies and to create seamlessness in their operations. 

Show More

Related Articles

April 17, 2019
2,512

Guardiola in need of Tottenham turnaround for some League vindication tonight

April 17, 2019
2,502

Kisumu-based side keen to end Telkom’s dominance

April 17, 2019
2,599

Over 20 governors stare at graft-related charges

April 17, 2019
2,585

Let consultants review boundaries, IEBC told