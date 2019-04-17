Brace for prolonged dry weather, Met warns

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The Kenya Meteorological Department yesterday warned Kenyans to brace themselves for prolonged dry spell and not to expect the long awaited March-April-May (MAM) long rains season.

The Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura (pictured) indicated that the prolonged dry spell would persist with no signs of rainfall this month and in May.

“The forecast for the remainder of the season indicates that most of the country is expected to continue to be dry for the month of April 2019,” she said.

And according to the weatherman, the conditions may only improve if the expected October to December short rains season performs well. The recent revelations on rainfall delay spells doom to farmers, who have prepared their land while others have already planted.

Kenyans should also brace for acute water and food scarcity and high temperatures.

“The projection for the month of May indicates that most parts of the country will receive below average rainfall apart from the western areas of the country,” she said.

Isolated storms

Aura said the month of May marks the end of seasonal rains over most areas apart from the Western and Coastal strip where the rains go into early June.

“However in early May, there are chances of isolated storms that may cause flash floods over low-lying areas,” she added. There is hope for the residents of Western and Coastal strip who may continue to experience isolated rainfall over few places up to the beginning of June.

Meanwhile, prices of food stuff in Nakuru County have more than doubled as effects of drought continue to bite in various parts of the country.

Traders at the Nakuru main, Ponda Mali and Soko Mjinga markets said their profit margins have dropped after suppliers of fresh farm produce reduced supplies and increased prices of the commodities.