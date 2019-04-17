Staff dies as cholera hits top hospital

Bernard Gitau and Mercy Gacheche @PeopleDailyKe

The Nairobi Hospital is on the spot after a staff was reported dead from cholera that also left scores under medication after being diagnosed with similar symptoms.

The reported death at the country’s premier health facility has sent shock waves in Nairobi over a possible larger scale outbreak of the infectious fatal bacterial disease.

Although the hospital administration said in a statement that only eight people have been diagnosed with cholera symptoms, a source within the facility said the figure might be higher.

The source, who is not authorised to speak on issues affecting the facility, said at least 25 people with symptoms of the water- borne disease have so far been treated at the hospital since the beginning of the month.

Contaminated water

The Nairobi Hospital primarily handles clients from the top cream in the country, including the who is who in top leadership in public and business class. This prompted questions as to why the hospital with top-notch experts, failed to take remedial measures to save the life of a staff member, who succumbed to the disease.

Cholera is said to have broken out on Saturday but the hospital management is reported to have suppressed the information untill yesterday.

The affected member worked at the catering department that has since been closed as a precautionary measure. In a statement, the hospital admitted it has been treating several cholera cases because of upsurge of the disease in Nairobi county.

The statement signed by the facility’s acting chief executive Dr Chris Abeid stated: “We have established that in the last 10 days, the hospital admitted, offered treatment and discharged 23 cholera patients. Eight of those reported cases were from the Nairobi hospital staff.”

The hospital’s confirmation that eight staff members are admitted suffering from the disease appeared to play down the situation by claiming; “there is no outbreak of cholera in the Nairobi Hospital”.

“No patient is at risk and we are continuously monitoring. All precautionary measures are in place,” part of the statement read.

This denial caught the attention of Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary general Dr Ouma Oluga who asked: “So there is cholera in Nairobi but not at Nairobi Hospital which is in Nairobi?” Oluga also questioned how no patient is affected but one of their staff has died and other 11 staff members are admitted for the same: “Dear Nairobi Hospital, some things don’t require defending. In health, truth reigns,” Oluga added.

Alert issued

Apart from The Nairobi Hospital, there are more cases in Mbagathi and Mama Lucy Hospitals, forcing the management to erect tents to accommodate the rising number of patients afflicting mostly the wretched of the earth without reliable water supply or who can only access contaminated water. It’s thus highly improbable it would have crossed the red line and afflicted a top end medical facility like Nairobi Hospital.

Though the management at Mama Lucy Hospital declined to talk to the press, sources intimated to the People Daily that several people are admitted and are in an isolation ward at the facility with cholera-related symptoms.

The Kenya Red Cross Society has also moved in to assist Mama Lucy Hospital in treating stricken patients. Last month, Nairobi County health department issued an alert over possible cholera outbreak.

Nairobi County Health Director Dr Lucia Koyio asked all hospitals in the county — both referral and sub-county facilities — to treat every suspected incident of the disease as a cholera case and asked all referral facilities in the county to reactivate their cholera treatment protocols to prevent the spread of the disease.

“All sub-counties should be on high alert and treat all suspected cases of cholera as cholera cases. Please also reactivate your sub-county response team,” she said.

Cases of cholera have been reported in Nairobi regularly with the Department of Public Health in the Ministry of Health expressing concern over poor sanitation levels.

In a 2017 report, the Ministry of Health profiled Nairobi as one of 47 counties losing funds and other human capital because of poor sanitation. Nairobi lost Sh1.7 billion followed by Mandera Sh1.3 billion and Turkana at Sh1.1 billion.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Cholera is an acute enteric infection caused by the ingestion of bacterium Vibrio cholera present in faecally contaminated water or food.

The disease that is primarily linked to insufficient access to safe water and proper sanitation is characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhoea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.

The extremely short incubation period – two hours to five days – enhances the potentially explosive pattern of outbreaks, as the number of cases can rise very quickly.

