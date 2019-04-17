Relief for tutors as TSC reviews transfer rules

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will in future consider several factors, including health, before transferring teachers to new work- stations.

Noting that the commission had received complaints from 360 teachers who had been affected by recent transfers, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said transfers will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Last December, the commission transferred 3,094 teachers but only 360 appealed against the transfers,” Macharia told the National Assembly’s Education Committee yesterday. The new rules, she said, would include exemption of teachers aged 60 years and above from transfer and will consider factors such as the health status of teachers as well as alternative abilities.

Macharia insisted TSC would not end the controversial delocalisation policy, saying it is aimed at improving management and teaching standards in public schools.

She said posting teachers outside their home counties would minimise cases of conflict of interest.

The TSC boss also told the committee that the commission needed to recruit 12,626 teachers annually for the next three years to reduce the growing shortage.

Teacher shortage

She attributed the current deficit to rapid growth in enrollment occasioned by free primary and free day secondary education as well as the government’s policy of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school.

“The commission estimates that the 100 per cent transition accounts for the shortage of 99,081 teachers. Thus, the total teacher shortage now is projected at 110,633,” she said.

Macharia also attributed the shortfall to failure by the commission to hire 5,000 teachers it recruits annually because of lack of funds.

She also told the committee that by the end of the year, the number of registered teachers who are not in employment is expected to be more than that of teachers employed by the commission.

The number of registered teachers in employment of the commission stands at 317,069 whereas the number of unemployed teachers stands at 302,879, according to the TSC boss.