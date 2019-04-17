Women miss out on sciences, data shows

Irene Githinji @gitshee

An analysis of the 2019/20 placement of students in institutions of higher learning has shown that women still fall behind in enrolling for science courses.

A total of 660,204 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam last year out of which 89,486 secured placement to degree courses in public and private universities under government sponsorship.

Of the 89,486 who enrolled for degree programmes, 57,687 (64 per cent) were selected to take Science, Technology, Engineering Mathematics and Agriculture (STEM) courses while 31,799 (36 per cent) took arts-related courses.

In the STEM courses, 36,189 (63 per cent) of the placed candidates were male while 21,498 (37 per cent) were female. Some 4,800 (37 per cent) female candidates opted for mathematics courses compared to 8,081 (63 per cent) of males.

Technical courses

While 1,022 (22 per cent) of female candidates chose engineering courses, 3,538 (78 per cent) males enrolled. The case was the same in technology courses with 6,853 (75 per cent) of students being male compared to 2,311 (25 per cent) female. Only 703 (35 per cent) of female candidates opted for a agriculture courses compared to 1,306 male (65 per cent).