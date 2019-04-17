We promise to promote film industry, says Ruto

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

The government is keen on promoting the film industry to create more jobs, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

He said the industry has a huge growth potential and should be regarded as a catalyst for both direct and indirect employment in different sectors of the economy

Speaking when he hosted instructors of the just-concluded 60th-edition of the annual Kenya Schools and Colleges Drama and Film Festival at his Karen office, Nairobi yesterday, the DP said more needs to be done to promote the industry.

“I will take the lead in undertaking all that it takes to create a film industry, promote theatre and sharpen the space of creativity,” said Ruto.

He asked the stakeholders to work together to develop a policy framework for the revival of the industry.

Present were Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha, Education PS Kipsang Belio, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua, Kenya National Schools and Colleges Drama Festival chairman Christopher Odhiambo and Communications Authority of Kenya director general Francis Wangusi.