Reprieve for Kamau in graft case

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court yesterday quashed one of the charges facing former Transport Cabinet secretary Michael Kamau relating to the Sh33 million tender award for a road in Bungoma county.

Justice John Onyiego dismissed the charge, saying it was defective as it did not refer to the specific regulations Kamau breached.

The judge, however, said prosecution was at liberty to institute a properly framed charge sheet in accordance with the relevant and applicable laws.

Kamau had been charged with willful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to the management of public funds.

The particulars of the charges read that on March 15, 2008, Kamau wilfully failed to comply with the set rules by ignoring the design of Kamukuywa-Kaptama-Kapsokwony-Sirisia road done by Engiconsult Limited at a cost of Sh33,303,600 and entering into a memorandum under which the resident engineer redesigned the same road without due process.

He moved to court to challenge that particular count saying the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions did not know what offence he was being accused of or alleged to have committed.

His lawyer, James Orengo, argued that the magistrate should have rejected the charge sheet as it did not disclose the offence committed. The judge agreed with him leading to the dismissal of the charge.