Over 20 governors stare at graft-related charges

The anti-graft commission has incriminating evident to use in court against a number of current and former governors in corruption-related charges, an official has said.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) director for Preventive Services Vincent Okong’o yesterday said more than 20 sitting and former governors are under active investigation for corruption-related issues and would soon be arrested and arraigned.

The county bosses include Samburu’s Moses Lenolkulal, Okoth Obado (Migori) and Busia’s Sospeter Ojaamong. Lenolkulal is facing prosecution over a Sh2 billion suspected fraud.

Some of the sitting and former governors who have already recorded statements with the Eliud Wabukala-led commission include Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Martin Wambora (Embu), Okoth Obado (Migori), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Samuel Ragwa (Tharaka-Nithi), Godana Doyo (Isiolo) and Nathif Jama (Garissa).

According sources, the high-profile individuals are likely to face accusations of failure to comply with the law relating to public finance management and fraudulent acquisition of public property among other offences.

But in a move that signals a new chapter in the fight against graft in the devolved units, EACC said it is also probing at least 227 MCAs for various omissions and unethical behaviour.

Okong’o said the ward representatives are being examined for conflict of interest, fabrication of documents and dishonourable conduct.

For instance, he said, fighting by MCAs in their respective chambers had attracted a huge number of the ward reps to record statements with EACC.

He was speaking during the ongoing fourth Annual Devolution Legislative Summit in Kisumu.

Since 2013, the EACC director said the commission had successfully secured 111 convictions and recovered Sh6.5 billion worth of assets. Sh21.3 billion was saved from disruptive corruption networks in the national and county government. “This speaks volumes of the work of EACC has done over the years,” said Okong’o. “To avoid being entangled in graft, MCAs must disengage from doing business with county Executives as there will be an obvious conflict of interest.”

A visit by EACC to at least 19 county executives and 17 county assemblies had revealed that most devolved units had weak systems that made it easier for the graft to flourish in the two entities, he said.

It was even made worse when county executives colluded with ward representatives to loot and swindle public resources.

Blatant abuse of procurement procedures, which include conflict of interest and insider trading, was also registered as a contributor to corruption. “MCAs are unable to do their oversight role because they have interest in doing business with the county executives,” said the EACC director.

He clarified that their visits also unearthed glaring anomalies where assemblies have poor recording keeping, delay in production of the Hansard and in some instances some ward representatives double-signed attendance for allegedly attending concurrent meetings. “They don’t have ownership documents and they do not know whether some of their assets and liabilities exist’’.

To mitigate graft in National and county governments, EACC has proposed an amendment to the law to empower the commission to monitor wealth declaration digitally.