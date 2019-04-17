Leaders summit has lost focus, says lobby

Noven Owiti and Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Some civil society groups in Kisumu have faulted the ongoing legislative summit, claiming it has lost focus and objective for which it was initiated.

The rights groups led by Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative (TEAM) and Transparency International, claimed the summit did not address pertinent issues that face the devolution agenda.

They took issue with some of the demands by the Members of the County Assembly such as car grant, saying it is not in the interest of taxpayers.

Summit resolutions

TEAM executive director George Owuor said the demands by the leaders should not be entertained and instead focus should be shifted on implementing past summit resolutions.

This comes just a day after Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen clashed with his Minority counterpart James Orengo over the effectiveness of the annual event.

Orengo termed the forum a talk-show but in a rejoinder Murkomen said a lot had been achieved since 2016 that has seen the county assemblies capacities promoted.

At the same time, Owuor decried the low attendance by the MCAs in the annual summit. He castigated Kisumu Assembly which is the host for a poor show in attendance.

“The county government has misplaced priority. We don’t expect our leaders to skip such an event which borders on matters of county legislations,” he said.

Keynote speakers among them President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga also skipped the conference.