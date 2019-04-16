Paul Scholes charged with allegedly breaking FA betting rules

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct for allegedly breaking FA betting rules.

Scholes is alleged to have placed 140 bets on football matches between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019. The 44-year-old, who spent 31 days in charge of Oldham Athletic between February and March this year, has a 10% stake in fifth-tier side Salford City. He has until 26 April to respond to the charge.

Scholes, who won 11 Premier League titles with Manchester United and was capped 66 times by England, retired from playing in 2013 and became a part-owner of Salford in 2014 alongside former United players Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.