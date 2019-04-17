Depression catching up with our children.

Justus Njoroge

At the beginning of this year, after the results of the national examinations for both primary and secondary schools were released, we had some few reported cases of students committing suicide.

There was a case of a boy who scored 401 marks, yet went ahead to take his life on the guise that his results were not good enough. Whether this huge pressure to excel in exams was self-driven or was external from parents, friends, teachers or fellow students, it was not known. But the poor boy committed suicide.

Last week during our school’s open day, one parent narrated how her daughter painfully takes exams failure. If she doesn’t take the first position in her class, she cries the whole evening and gets gloomy for the next two to three days as that shock settles in.

This is a girl in Grade Five, and she has already put herself under pressure to be always the first in her class. One would wonder where the pressure is coming from? Yes, it could be from parents, but it could also be from her fellow students, peers or even the teachers.

And this pressure cuts all area, from academics, sports, relationship, physical looks, dressing, hairstyles, neighbourhood where you live, car that parents drive, among others.

Tough questions

So, how does an under-18 figure out what to take and what to let go? At what point does the child know that this is not a big deal and it’s okay not to have it? Can your teenage son accept the fact that you may not afford the gaming of his choice at the moment?

Can your teenage girl appreciate that you cannot afford some of the trendy clothes she would wish to own either to timing or your limited finances? Is there an environment at home where a child can come and share her concerns with her parents and she would not be reprimanded, but would be encouraged?

As a parent, can you review whether you have been putting pressure on your child knowingly or unknowingly for him or her to achieve certain goals so that you are not embarrassed amongst your peers? Could it be that some of these goals you are pushing are those that you were unable to achieve, or you need them to get bragging rights on social media?