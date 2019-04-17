No easy path coping with daughter’s loss

As new parents to-be, Andya Brenda and Michael Kabui, took all measures to ensure their baby would be born safe and sound. However, their daughter died 12 hours after delivery following Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

EMMANUEL MWENDWA @PeopleDailyKe

Andya Brenda Ayiro and Michael Kabui would have been celebrating their firstborn daughter’s fourth birthday this year. But this is not so. Instead, they can only hold on to fond memories of the months preceding the birth of their baby, which left behind unending feelings of pain and loss.

The couple remembers how the prospects of bringing into this world an adorable bundle of joy gradually triggered a profusion of mixed feelings. “On numerous occassions, a sense of excitement and moments of self-doubt would arise, engulfing us in equal measures, unsure whether we were doing everything right,” recalls Michael, a city businessman.

Second opinion

Working in the Emirates, Andya deliberated on whether to stay on, or take a leave of absence so that their child would be delivered back home. Prior to departure, her doctor, George Michailidis – a certified consultant in foetal and maternal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology in the United Arab Emirates, gave her a clean bill of health.

A specialist in high-risk pregnancy and hysteroscopy, Dr Sujata Warhekar based at the Al Garhoud Welcare Hospital in Dubai further offered a second opinion check-up.

“Indisputably, facilities there are advanced and well equipped. Of course, both medics expressed satisfaction my pregnancy had developed remarkably well,” notes Andya.

Upon arrival in Kenya, an official reference to a doctor based at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) Doctor’s Plaza, did also confirm a positive progression.

Michael was not taking any chances. As the May 1, 2015 estimated-date-of-delivery drew closer, owing to often erratic schedules, he made prior arrangements. “We opted to sign up a pre-booked cab available at short notice, in the event Andya’s impending date caught me working away from home,” he says.

Months earlier, the couple had invested in sourcing basic essentials for their angel – a decorated room, warm clothing and a baby-rocker, among others.

Too little, too late

On advice of Dr Patricia Muthaura, who Andya consulted on regular pre-natal clinic visits at AKUH, the couple subscribed to the facility’s normal delivery package. Notably, this package entails access to one consultant and two specialised doctors available at all times and within five minutes’ presumably upon patient’s arrival. “On paper, it was a kind of facility with reasonable guarantees we required,” notes Micheal.

Yet, owing to the sequence of events that unfolded, the couple strongly feels there was a breach in the promise and services offered. Despite arriving much earlier, by the time they were finally attended to, mother and child were visibly in distress. “My frantic attempts seeking for help, seemingly paid off when Dr Sylvia Mruttu, assisted by Dr Najla Balala took charge,” recalls Michael.

The doctors immediately recommended an emergency caesarean section, but then, their effort would turn into an intervention provided a little too late. Their baby girl died hours after she was born. Official autopsy report findings dated January 14, 2016 state that their baby girl died approximately 12 hours after delivery.

“From basic, layman’s autopsy scrutiny, the cause of death listed as Meconium Aspiration Syndrome – implies a possibility that this turn of events could have been averted,” concedes the bereaved father. Meconium Aspiration Syndrome is trouble breathing (respiratory distress) in a newborn who has breathed (aspirated) a dark green, sterile foecal material called meconium into the lungs before or around the time of birth.

This results in breathing difficulties. Often considered as an uncommon post-labour complication, foetal distress typically may occur when the foetus is deprived or does not possibly receive enough oxygen.

Foetal distress

“Foetal distress may occur when the pregnancy lasts too long (post-maturity) or when pregnancy or labour complications occur,” says Florence Juma, a city hospital nurse.

Usually, doctors identify foetal distress on basis of an abnormal heart beat pattern in the foetus. Throughout duration of labour, this heart rate must be monitored keenly and continuously.

A hand-held ultrasound device is ideally used to keep check on the heart rate, at least every 15 minutes of early labour, and after each contraction during late labour.“If a significant heart rate abnormality is detected, this must be corrected promptly by providing more oxygen, or increase amount of intravenous fluids,” notes Juma.

“If these measures are ineffective, the baby is delivered as quickly as possible on doctor’s advice and a caesarean delivery could be a preferred option,” adds the nurse.

But for this strong-willed couple, who believe their grief may take a while to fully heal or ease off, numerous questions still beg for answers.

“I often can’t help but wonder—if my expectant wife was attended to earlier enough, is it possible our baby girl, Chloe Grace Wanjiku Kariuki would have survived ?” poses Michael.

Upon contacting AKUH, they acknowledged last-minute CS option, but no mention for possible breach of signed admission agreement.