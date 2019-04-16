Ethiopian Olympiad Tirunesh Dibaba pulls out of London marathon

Famous Ethiopian athlete Tirunesh Dibaba has pulled out from this year’s London Marathon for personal reasons, the organizers have announced, without giving details.

The three-time Olympic champion and 5,000m world record holder has dominated long distance races. But Tirunesh has not been as successful in marathon races, and did not finish last year’s London Marathon.

She came second in the 2017 London Marathon when she set her personal best. Defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot and Mary Ketany are among the athletes who are expected to compete at this year’s London Marathon, which will be held on 28 April.