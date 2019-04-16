People DailySports

Ethiopian Olympiad Tirunesh Dibaba pulls out of London marathon

People Daily April 16, 2019
2,528 Less than a minute

Famous Ethiopian athlete Tirunesh Dibaba has pulled out from this year’s London Marathon for personal reasons, the organizers have announced, without giving details.

The three-time Olympic champion and 5,000m world record holder has dominated long distance races. But Tirunesh has not been as successful in marathon races, and did not finish last year’s London Marathon.

She came second in the 2017 London Marathon when she set her personal best. Defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot and Mary Ketany are among the athletes who are expected to compete at this year’s London Marathon, which will be held on 28 April.

Show More

Related Articles

April 16, 2019
2,520

Paul Scholes charged with allegedly breaking FA betting rules

April 16, 2019
2,598

Head of Algeria’s constitutional council resigns as students protest

April 16, 2019
2,585

Kenyan family files lawsuit against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash

April 16, 2019
2,655

At least 174 killed in fight for Libya’s Tripoli: WHO