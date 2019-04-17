Is cohabiting an innocent ‘road test’?

No longer taboo, the debate on whether to move in with your partner before tying the knot is still raging on in 2019! Here is to the good, the bad, and the ugly of hitting the road running before saying ‘I do’

Sandra Wekesa

It sounds like common sense. Live with somebody for a while and you’ll find out if you’re a good match for a life together. Wouldn’t you want to know in advance about that frightful habit you really can’t stand? ‘By living together, you make sure they are the one… and also avoid making a huge mistake!’ say defenders of cohabiting.

Cohabitation, living together without the commitment of marriage, has been a hot topic of conversation for many years. In the 60s, few couples lived together before officiating the marriage, either by doing a church or traditional wedding. Today, more than 60 per cent of couples cohabit before marrying.

So, should you live with your future spouse before tying the knot? Does cohabitation provide a good trial run for marriage or is it just a sign of a lack of commitment? “Cohabiting worked for us, we fell in love and did not bother to look back at the things that would tear us apart as a couple, so we decided to take it to the next step,” says Damaris Njoki as she breastfeeds her two-month-old baby.

When Damaris met her husband Daniel Cheruiyot in 2008, she didn’t single out the fact that they would eventually settle in together. “It was love at first sight and the moment we started dating, we knew that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together,” she says.

Four years later, Damaris conceived. “We had discussed about moving in together initially, however, we hadn’t touched on the issue of getting a baby, I was confused,” says Damaris.

Started cohabiting

Daniel wanted to make their relationship official, but they were not financially ready, so they decided to just start living together. “I knew that Daniel would eventually marry me, we decided to focus on the pregnancy as we figured out about marriage,” she explains.

In 2016, they began the dowry payment process, and today they are officially married.

Marriage and relationships coach Paul Ogendi social stigma regarding out-of-wedlock births is loosening, and economic factors play a role. However, cohabiting does not mean there is no love, “That is why some of them will always work regardless of the form of marriage,” he says.

Ken Ouko, a sociology lecturer at the University of Nairobi, says cohabitates enjoy the benefits of unraveling each other’s personalities before the final commitment. For women in particular, cohabitation is used as a test run to ascertain the man’s ‘elasticity limit’. Cohabitation allows the woman to establish the upper limit of temperamental explosion and the lower limit of romantic comeliness.

Taking stock

He says cohabitation permits couples to evaluate and take stock of each other’s habitual negativities and residual characterisation. “Take the case of sleeping habits. We only discover the other person snores like a tractor, chews imaginary food or has illusionary nocturnal conversations after we settle into marriage,” he says. Cohabitation lets one into such and if love is still strong enough to let marriage unfold.

In Kenya, there are no available statistics on cohabitants because they were not recognised by the state. Because of this lack of legal recognition, cohabitants are not given the same rights as the married partners, regardless of the length of the relationship.

The Marriage Act, 2014, section 3 defines marriage as the voluntary union of a man and a woman whether in a monogamous or polygamous union and registered in accordance with this Act. Notably, this provision only recognises registered marriages.

However, the Act is not totally silent over the same as it defines cohabitation as, ‘an arrangement in which an unmarried couple lives together in a long-term relationship that resembles a marriage.’ It could thus be argued that the Act does not recognise it as a marriage by the foregoing definition and that it only resembles a marriage.

“A party needs to establish long cohabitation and that it is not mere friendship or that the woman is not a mere concubine, but that the long cohabitation has crystallised into a marriage and it is safe to presume the existence of a marriage,” says Nyakundi Orina, a family lawyer.

Proof of marriage

This provision has been used incourts to determine legality of cohabitation. For example, in a landmark ruling in July last year, a prison warder Jonathan Gwako, who had been fighting his in-laws to bury wife, was awarded legal rights to do so. Justice David Majanja ruled that all that was needed was proof that the man and woman had lived together for some time.

“I find that there is no evidence of customary marriage. But that does not preclude the court from finding that the parties cohabited for a period of time and conducted themselves in such a manner that a marriage could be presumed,” Justice Majanja declared.

The Roman Catholic Church and nearly all mainstream protestant denominations oppose cohabitation and consider it to be the sin of fornication.However, others, such as the Anglican Church welcome cohabiting couples in the church and encourage them to regard cohabitation as a prelude to Christian marriage.

Pastor Duncan Wafula of Faith Ministries admits that almost 80 per cent of the couples who come for marriage preparation in his church are in a cohabiting relationship. The practice is seen as normal. He, however, insists that it does not make the practice right. “This an example of a creeping moral laxity in the church, we must fight the temptation of these extremes and instead stay on the road of grace and truth,” he offers.