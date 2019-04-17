Meet Eli Mwenda is an ambitious fashion influencer based in Kent

Eli Mwenda is an ambitious fashion influencer based in Kent, England. He recently got a space in Nairobi for his House of Eli clothing store. He chats with Nailantei Norari about his style and influences

Describe your style?

It is versatile, as I try to explore constantly. I always maintain a level of Chic, whilst combining modern men’s trends with timeless pieces.

What inspired you to start your YouTube channel?

There are few Kenyan men running fashion channels. I wanted to be among the first and be the best at it. Moreover, there is clear demand for great male fashion, as my followers constantly ask me for more information on fashion and my lifestyle as a fashionista.

Why focus on lifestyle and men’s fashion?

They were the natural choices for me, as I have always been a trendsetter in every social group I have been in, even way before social media. I have always had an irrational love for clothing. I’ve also realised that dressing well doesn’t come naturally to a lot of men, so if I can help a man find his style through inspiring him with mine, I will have used my natural gift and eye for style in the best way possible.

What does fashion mean to you and how does it integrate into your personal and professional life?

Fashion is an expression. When you create an outfit, it’s a clear statement of what you want the world to perceive you as. If you are aware of it, or not, it speaks volumes about you before you even utter a word. Fashion plays a consistent role in my life as it sets the tone for how I feel in any professional or personal setting. I perform as well as I present myself, which is always great.

Do you think your style has evolved?

It has, but I’ve always remained trendy. Being in my mid-20s, however, I have now created a timeless wardrobe, as I have passed the age of ‘trend chasing’.

What is your best fashion buy?

A leather jacket. If money was never an issue, what would you get or do? I would focus on empowering young black women and men in every corner of the world, in both mental and physical health. I would empower them with knowledge and resources and help them create sustainable wealth for themselves and future generations. I’d then create the biggest men’s fashion brand, travel constantly and purchase penthouses in my favourite cities.

Who is your style icon and why?

I don’t have one. I draw style inspiration from everyone I see. This could be on the street, in a photo or on a screen. Everyone has something to offer stylewise. What is your signature scent? Hugo Boss and occasionally, Prada. I also always wear Nivea or Sure roll-on and deodorant.

What do you stock up on?

White trainers, black jeans, white and black tees and white shirts. There is something timeless and addictive about monochrome looks.

What is your fashion pet aversion?

Anything worn that’s too big or too small.

What fashion items do you think should be a staple in every man’s wardrobe?

Black jeans, white and black T-shirts, white trainers, one fine suit, a leather jacket and a pair of Oxford shoes.

Any fashion advice for women?

I don’t have that authority to give them advice, but I’d just tell them, wear whatever makes you feel most confident. You are enough in whatever you choose to wear. One piece of fashion for aspiring fashionistas. Don’t copy; just extract pieces from everyone and create your own style that matches your body.

What are your thoughts on Kenyan fashion and design scenes?

From observation, there is a lot of potential, but we have to take more pride in our own creations and not crave and idolise foreign fashion sources more than our own.