Most expensive divorces ever.

In many instances, divorce cases are expensive and sometimes loud and messy. Then there are those that sail smoothly with the wave, latest being between Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie. Milliam Murigi looks at history’s most expensive divorces

1. Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie are the latest power couple to hit the marital skids. The American tycoon and his spouse recently announced they had finalised their divorce, parting ways after 25 years of marriage.

According to their divorce settlement 48-year-old MacKenzie Bezos will now own four per cent shares of Amazon.com Inc after taking 25 per cent of Jeff’s stake in the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace and cloud computing platform.

This is the most expensive divorce in history, as MacKenzie gets about US$35 billion (Sh3.5 trillion), which according to Forbes, makes her third richest woman in the world after Bettencourt Meyers and Alice Walton. Her windfall could finance Kenya’s 2018/19 budget (Sh3 trillion) or build nine Standard Gauge Railway lines from Nairobi to Mombasa at a cost of around Sh327 billion each.

2. Dmitry Rybolovlev and Elena Rybolovleva

Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev and his ex-wife, businesswoman and socialite Elena Rybolovleva separated after 26 years of marriage in 2008. After a six-year legal battle Rybolovlev — President of football club AS Monaco — was ordered by a Swiss court to pay more than US$4.5 billion (Sh450 billion) to his ex-wife, making it the second largest divorce settlement in history.

3. Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein

Art dealer Alec Wilderstein and New York socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein divorced in 1999. She was entitled to US$2.5 billion (Sh250 billion) and an annual US$100 million (Sh10 billion) for 13 years, according to Reuters. However, Jocelyn, widely known for her many cosmetic surgery procedures, was instructed by a judge not to use her alimony payments for cosmetic surgery.

4. Rupert and Anna Murdoch

In 2013, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his former wife Anna (now Anna Murdoch Mann) divorced. After a marriage of 32 years and three children together, the couple split in 1999.

Under terms of the settlement, US$1.7 billion (Sh170 billion) of Rupert’s fortune, which included US$110 million (Sh11 billion) in cash, went to Anna. Seventeen days after the divorce was finalised, Rupert wed Wendi Deng, 38 years his junior, while Anna married investor William Mann several months later.

5. Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone

The US$4 billion (Sh400 billion)-divorce between billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, now 88, and wife Slavica, a Croatia-born former model, was in 2009 thought to be the most expensive in history.

However, the final settlement between Ecclestone and Slavica, now 60, is estimated by various reports to be in the range of US$1 billion (Sh100 billion) to US$1.2 billion (Sh120 billion). The settlement has not been made public, but experts from across the globe believe the latter number could be more realistic.

6. Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall

In 2012, Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm and wife Sue Ann Hamm filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage. The oilman had an estimated US$11 billion (Sh1.1 trillion) prior to the filing. In 2014, Hamm, now 73, was ordered to pay her five per cent of his total net worth. He wrote her a check for US$974,790,317.77 (Sh97.4 billion), which she reportedly promptly cashed.

7. Adnan and Soraya Khashoggi

Although they filed for divorce in 1974, it took Soraya Khashoggi until 1979 to sue her ex-husband, Saudi billionaire entrepreneur and arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, to the tune of US$2.54 billion (Sh254 billion). In 1982, the couple agreed to a settlement that reportedly landed British-born Soraya US$874 million (Sh87.4 billion).

8. Steven and Elaine Wynn

In March 2010, Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn filed for divorce from wife Elaine and had to pay an estimated US$741 million (Sh74 billion) in Wynn Resorts stock. Now 76, Elaine, a long time member of Wynn’s board, is the company’s largest shareholder. This was actually the second time that the couple divorced, the first being a five-year period starting in 1986, according to The New York Times.

9. Craig and Wendy McCaw

The Seattle businessman was the founder of McCaw Cellular and Clearwire Corp. He split with former wife Wendy in 1998, just a few years after selling the McCaw Cellular to AT&T for between US$11 billion (Sh1.1 trillion) and US$12 billion (Sh1.2 trillion). The settlement saw Wendy receive most of her US$460 million (Sh46 billion) payout in Nextel stock. The windfall allowed her to purchase the Santa-Barbara

News-Press from The New York Times.

10. Mel and Robyn Gibson

American actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson reportedly handed over half of his US$850 million (Sh85 billion) fortune when he split with his wife of 31 years, Robyn, in a case finalised in December 2011. As a result of the divorce, Robyn is reportedly entitled to half of Mel’s wealth, as well as any future residuals from his films.

Bonus: Robert Johnson and Sheila Crump

Robert and Sheila Johnson are co-founders of Black

Entertainment

Television (BET) and they just happened to be married from 1969-2002. Robert became the first African American billionaire, so when the couple divorced, Sheila received a colossal sum of the fortune worth US$400 million (Sh40 billion.)