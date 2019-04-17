Bamburi Cement’s profit plunges 83pc

Bamburi Cement , Kenya’s largest cement company, reported an 83 per cent drop in pretax profit for last year, hurt by shrinking sales at home and higher debt provisions at its Uganda business.

The company, which is controlled by Lafarge Holcim, said on Monday that profit fell to Sh680 million from Sh4.12 billion a year earlier.

However, it boosted its total dividend for the year to Sh5.10 per share from Sh4 a year earlier and higher than its earnings per share. Bamburi blamed higher costs, including energy and higher provisioning for receivables in Uganda.

Cement volumes in Kenya grew by nine per cent despite a five per cent drop in the overall cement market, suggesting it had cut prices to boost market share, analysts said.

Grinding capacity

“Increased competitive pressure fuelled by a growing gap between installed cement grinding capacity and the shrinking market has played a key role in the market dynamics,” Bamburi said in a statement.

Another firm, ARM Cement, fell into administration last year under a mountain of debt, having failed to secure a deep-pocketed suitor to rescue it.

It has been a tough two financial years for the cement maker which posted reduced profits for the year 2017. The company’s profits dropped by Sh3.9 billion to Sh1.97 billion owing to lower sales in the Kenyan market. At the time, the company blamed the electioneering, the rate cap and drought for its reduced performance. –REUTERS