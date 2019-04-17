FKE says house tax deductions are illegal

Zachary Ochuodho and Njambi Wanjiku @PeopleDailyKe

Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has protested the government’s move to effect 1.5 per cent Housing Fund levy deductions on employees basic pay arguing court orders had been issued suspending the implementation.

Reacting to a public notice issued yesterday by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Housing ministry, FKE said collecting the levy, which will go towards financing the Affordable Housing Scheme under the Big Four agenda, is unlawful and contrary to court orders issued on December 19 last year.

The notice requires employers to deduct and remit the levy together with other payroll statutory levies from both the employer and employee by May 9 and each succeeding month thereafter.

Basic salary

“Both the employer and the employee shall each contribute 1.5 per cent of the employee’s monthly basic salary, provided that the sum of the total monthly contributions shall not exceed Sh5,000,” read the notice.

But FKE executive director and chief executive Jacqueline Mugo accused the Government of acting unlawfully on the matter which is due for mention on May 20.

Mugo urged employers to treat the Gazette Notice legalising the remittance from both employees and employers as “unlawful” adding that FKE shall keep its members posted on any further developments.

Last week, Housing Principal secretary Charles Hinga said KRA was expected to communicate to employers the onset of deductions “anytime”.

The development came after the government and Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) agreed on an out-of-court settlement on the matter, which the national trade union had petitioned the Employment and Labour Relations Court to suspend implementation of the tax.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli had argued there was no public participation in deduction plan, which he also termed unconstitutional and amounted to double taxation.

On December 19 last year, Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued interim orders suspending the levy. However, she extended the orders to March to enable Cotu and the government time to reach an out-of-court settlement.

Public interest

The matter was due for for mention on April 8, where Cotu and the government was supposed to report on their greement.

Yesterday, Mugo said the matter is of public interest and it is important to handle it as envisaged by the Constitution which requires consultations instead of ambushing employers with unilateral changes which will increasing the cost of doing business and reduce employees’ purchasing power.