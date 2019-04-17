AU gives Sudan military rulers ultimatum.

Addis Ababa, Tuesday

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has given Sudan’s military junta a 15-day ultimatum to transfer power to a civilian-led political authority – or face suspension from the pan-African body.

In a statement after a meeting at its headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the council said a “military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan”.

It therefore demanded that the military council “step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority” within a maximum period of 15 days, or else Sudan would be barred from taking part in AU activities until the restoration of constitutional rule, the council said.

Meanwhile, Sudanese protesters have hardened their stance, demanding a transitional military council be scrapped and immediately replaced with civilian rule.

Organisers fear the army is seeking to hijack the revolution on the streets which saw veteran president Omar al-Bashir toppled lase week. -BBC