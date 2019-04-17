Millions pledged to rebuild Notre-Dame

Paris, Tuesday

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pledged to help rebuild Notre-Dame after a devastating fire partially destroyed the French cathedral.

The fire, declared fully extinguished some 15 hours after it began, ravaged the 850-year-old building’s roof and caused its spire to collapse.

But firefighters who worked through the night managed to save the Paris landmark’s main stone structure, including its two towers.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Paris public prosecutor Rémy Heitz said his office was “favouring the theory of an accident”, but had assigned 50 people to work on what he believed would be a “long” and “complex” investigation.

Other officials have suggested it could be linked to extensive renovation works taking place at the cathedral.

For centuries the building has been considered the heart of Catholic life in France, a site of pilgrimage for people around the world and home to many priceless religious relics.

Thoughts are now turning to how Notre-Dame will be rebuilt.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to reconstruct the historic building even as the fire still burned, while two French business magnates had pledged about $339m between them by early Tuesday.

“The worst was avoided even if the battle has not been completely won yet and the next few hours will be difficult.” “We will rebuild Notre-Dame because it is what the French expect.”

Offers of help with the reconstruction have also poured in from around the globe, with European Council President Donald Tusk calling on EU member states to rally round.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is happy to send experts to help restore the cathedral. The British government is also looking into what it can do to help with its reconstruction, according Ed Llewellyn, the UK ambassador to France.

Spanish Culture Minister Jose Guirao said his country is also seeking ways to help – although, he added, “right now, above all, it’s about moral support, solidarity and from there, whatever they need”. -BBC