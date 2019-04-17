Mechanic: Suspect hired me to drive Yatich wife’s car

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

A mechanic narrated to an Eldoret court how he was hired by a prime suspect in the killing of former Kakamega District Commissioner Paul Yatich’s wife, to drive a car that had been robbed from the victim.

Laban Cheruiyot, a suspect-turned-State witness, testified before Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa that he was contacted by the accused person, Bonface Kiptoo to drive Loice Yatich’s car to Kabiyet township in Nandi county at Sh1,500.

Cheruiyot, who accompanied judicial officials including the magistrate to the murder scene, identified the yard of Yatich’s homestead in Kiplombe area, Eldoret, where the car had been parked.

Kiptoo, who had been employed as a herdsman by Yatich, is facing, among others, robbery with violence charges and handling stolen property belonging to the deceased worth Sh700,000. The case will be mentioned on May 21.