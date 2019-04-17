Hospital gets Level 6 status

The wait to have Nakuru Level 5 hospital upgraded to a Level 6 facility is now over after assessments and successful approvals by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board and National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Naivasha Sub-County Hospital was also elevated to Level 5 facility by the two bodies from its previous Level 4 status.

County Medical Services director Benedict Osore said the elevation of Naivasha Sub-County hospital had already been gazetted while that of Nakuru hospital would be formalised after necessary paper work is completed.

Nakuru hospital currently serves more than 2.1 million people against the recommended 1 million. Its elevation brings it at par with Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, which will see it handle referrals from other counties and countries.

Commissioning of a Sh500 million ultramodern mother and baby unit by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the Nakuru hospital, last year, was the latest in a series of upgrades aimed at offering specialised care and improving quality of services at the facility. -KNA