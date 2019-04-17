My life is in danger, says Bluebird Aviation director

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

A co-founder of Bluebird Aviation who is involved in a court tussle with his three co-directors now claims his life is in danger.

Yussuf Adan, who is seeking to recover Sh100 billion, wants the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to probe the shareholders of the charter airline.

“I believe my life and that of my family is at great risk and may be subject to harm with the sole intention of putting pressure on me and my family to withdraw the ongoing dispute in court,” Adan said in a sworn affidavit, sent to the DCI.

He wants the DCI to probe the three shareholders and executives — Hussein Farah, Unshur Mohamed and Mohamed Abdikadir — for fraudulent accounting, tax evasion, fraud and money laundering. The shareholders have since 2016 been locked in a bitter court battle over control of the airline which has 21 planes.