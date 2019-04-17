Ministry to carry out Tvet graduates follow-up study

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Ministry of Education has embarked on a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) tracer study, geared towards measuring the outcomes of the programme.

Vocational and Technical Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai said the study would help in establishing the rate for transition to gainful employment once trainees graduate.

“Tvet outcomes are not only on skill development but also promote science and technology. It is important we establish and measure transitions to gainful employment,” he said.

The study is aimed at creating a national data base for students who have undergone training in Tvet institutions and also what it takes to secure employment.

Reforms guidelines

Desai said the study seeks to establish whether government efforts to promote and fund Tvet programmes are paying off. The outcome of the study would also be used as a guideline for future reforms.

The Technical University of Mombasa has been picked as the consulting firm for the study which will run for six months and cover 2012 to 2017 Tvet graduates from 59 institutions.