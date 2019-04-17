Open letter to Education Cabinet secretary Magoha

Benjamin Sogomo

Dear Prof Magoha,

I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment to the new position. The energy, determination, courage and gusto that you displayed as chairman of the Kenya National Examinations Council and as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi gives many Kenyans hope that, in you, the country has a Cabinet secretary who is likely to make a difference at Jogoo House.

However, the Ministry of Education is huge and the challenges are myriad, to say the least. When you eventually leave the ministry, you will not be remembered for the number of graduation ceremonies you presided over or the number of local and international conferences you addressed. You will be remembered for the long-lasting and effective policy changes that you will make during your tenure.

Waziri, may I use the example of the impending challenges that the secondary schools are going to face from 2023 because of the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

I will limit this letter to the anticipated infrastructural and human resource challenges and leave matters of the curriculum content to the experts in curriculum development and implementation.

The CBC is already being implemented. The pioneer students are currently in primary school Grade Three (2019). This cohort of students will complete the primary circle in 2022 and transit to junior secondary education in the year 2023.

In 2022, the last two 8-4-4 system cohort of students will be in primary school Standard Seven and Eight. In 2023 the Standard Eight class of 2022 will join the 8-4-4 Form One in secondary school. The 8-4-4 Standard Seven of 2022 will move forward to the 8-4-4 Standard Eight. The CBC pioneer classes will in 2023 transit to Junior Secondary One. This scenario is tabulated above.

From the table, it is clear that there will be a double intake in 2023 of students joining secondary schools. A similar scenario will be repeated in 2024. In 2019, through the 100 per cent transition of students to Form One, a large number of secondary schools experienced congestion in the classrooms, dormitories, laboratories, and ablution blocks.

The standard eight candidates were slightly more than one million only. The double intake in 2023 could well have about three million students. The same will apply in 2024. The same secondary schools will still have the 8-4-4 students in Forms Three and Four. Every secondary school will be twice as large in 2024 as it will be in 2022.

The financial implications of the scenario are immense. There will be need to double the teachers at secondary school level. Physical facilities like classrooms, laboratories, dining halls, ablution blocks and dormitories will have to double.

The government, through the Sessional Paper on “Reforming Education and Training for Sustainable Development”, that has been tabled in the National Assembly, but is yet to be debated, commits itself to the resultant financial requirements of these reforms.

This is clearly a big challenge to the government and the taxpayers. However, ways and means have to be found to surmount the challenge.

Bwana Waziri, it is only three financial years before the state of affairs described above sets in. The policy decisions, financing options, and implementation strategies to be deployed in order to achieve a smooth transition require urgent and critical attention by the Executive. You have this unenviable task of spearheading the Ministry in surmounting these. I wish you success. —The writer is a former Teachers Service Commission Secretary