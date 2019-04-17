How CRBs are destroying an entire generation

When the government allowed credit reference bureaus (CRBs) to operate in Kenya, the market was excited about the prospect of a total re-configuration of the sector based on access to information.

It was expected they would rein in notorious loan defaulters, who kept moving from bank to bank because their information was not readily available. It was also expected the bureaus would give credit scores to borrowers who would then become prized assets in the credit market, sought after by lenders, and able to negotiate favourable terms for loans.

Unfortunately, nothing even close to that has happened. In reality, CRBs have been a disaster for both small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individuals.

First, banks are using CRBs as a cudgel with which to threaten clients. Worse, lenders are blacklisting customers over a few hundred shillings in account charges, even when the levies are in dispute.

Rather than work with businesses to rescue a loan, banks now simply write to struggling customers to pay loans or they will be listed with CRB. It is diabolical.

This has provided lenders with a lazy way of debt collection. Yet you never hear of anybody whose good credit rating was of any use whatsoever with lenders.

Second, the bureaus are destroying an entire generation’s future. Shocking statistics issued by one CRB indicate that they have blacklisted more than 500,000 people, mainly youth, for defaulting loans, some as low as Sh500. Only three years ago, that figure was 150,000. This means the original vision for CRBs has gone awry.

At this rate, it will be well over a million in three years. What’s worse, is that many have no clue they have even been blacklisted. CRBs undertake zero awareness campaigns. Their work, surely, cannot be just raking in fees. What value are they adding to the economy?

CRBs cannot have been meant to destroy creditworthiness of people, marooning them to credit Siberia. It is not bad enough that hapless SMEs and individuals are blacklisted by CRBs, that record remains there for seven years? Pray, exactly what purpose is retaining such negative information for seven years meant to serve?

Defaulters, many of whom are victims of circumstances they cannot control, are being treated like criminals, with a punitive CRB mosaic designed to punish.

Many SMEs have defaulted on their loans either because they have not been paid for services, or because those business have collapsed due to existing harsh economic environment. They, therefore, deserve assistance to get out of debt, not being condemned to pariah status, where they are shunned by other lenders.

Trigger-happy banks rush your information to CRB to blacklist you, but are under zero obligation to “rush” information to CRBs when you clear the loan!

Central Bank of Kenya has remained aloof, even as the credit environment becomes increasingly poisoned. Mr Governor, 500,000 borrowers blacklisted by CRBs in a struggling economy like ours is a financial crisis. It presents a systemic risk to the lending market. There are reports that Kenyans now fear approaching banks to avoid being listed with CRBs.

Clearly, the CRBs concept is not working. Bad debts in Kenya are still streaking upwards. The International Monetary Fund last year warned Kenyan banks against the “growing mountain” of bad debt, which galloped over Sh66 billion to Sh326 billion in the first nine months of 2018. Could this be an indication of a deep systemic problem with lenders, their loan appraisal and recovery mechanisms?

CBK and the Treasury must drastically overhaul CRBs operations, and seek a more gradual approach to referral and blacklisting. Banks must be forced, by law, to immediately post information about a client who has cleared a loan that was in default. CRBs must, by law, immediately expunge that default information.

Second, categorise types of default and thresholds. Bank account charges are not loans, and should feature nowhere in CRB posting. You cannot ruin somebody’s creditworthiness record because of Sh500! Mobile-based lenders had better look for innovative ways to recover such small sums.

There must be better ways of filtering out the rotten eggs in the credit basket than destroying the creditworthiness of an entire nation! —[email protected]