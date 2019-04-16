NEWSWORLD

Egypt’s parliament vote to extend Sisi’s term in office

Egypt’s parliament has approved a constitutional change that would lengthen President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s term in office, making it possible for him to stay in power until 2030.

The parliament is also expected to give the president more influence over the judiciary, with the ability to appoint judges. Mr Sisi’s supporters say he needs more time in office to complete major economic reforms.

But his opponents say the changes would concentrate greater power in the hands of a leader who has relentlessly stifled freedoms, and been bitterly criticised for his human rights record.

