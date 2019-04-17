Let quality be core of university education

The placement results to universities for 2018/19 released by Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha revealed facts and figures that require dispassionate interrogation of the future of university education and its objectives. That this country has made huge steps in education at all levels is not in doubt.

Indeed our founding fathers, who had prioritised investment in education, would be amazed by the magical numbers realised since independence.

They would particularly be astonished that from the Royal College, then a constituent college of Makerere University and its transformation into the University of Nairobi in the early 70s, Kenya today boasts of over 70 public and private universities with massive students population.

Universities the world over are meant to be citadels for learning and skills acquisition for the wellbeing of mankind and enhanced capacity to exploit his environment productivity.

Among the intakes highlights was the large body of degree courses whose utilitarian value may have been irretrievably degraded by market realities. Nine of them had no applicant. The exponential expansion of university education spurred by the introduction of Module Two courses had inescapable downsides.

The growth should have been driven by funding to cater for infrastructure, faculty capacity and facilitation which have not been in tandem with expansion.

The critical questions are, therefore, sustainability and quality of university education as currently structured. The vagaries shackling universities must be addressed so that at the core of education is quality and not numbers. This informed Magoha’s contention as he rejected sprouting of universities driven by political interests.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) recently declared that hundreds of courses offered are “bogus.” This pronouncement from the agency constitutionally mandated to approve every course taught at the universities was confounding.

On Monday, however, it got validation when Magoha restated that over 100 courses could be scrapped and challenged CUE to analyse, review and recommend consolidation in fulfilment of its own strategic statement to plan, monitor, regulate, provide accreditation and quality assurance.

To its credit CUE two years ago clamped down on several institutions, upon discovery, that they were situated in environments that were incompatible with learning. But the National and county governments must also do more to create enabling environment where university graduates either get gainful employment or can start off on their own.