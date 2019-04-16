NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

At least 174 killed in fight for Libya’s Tripoli: WHO

People Daily April 16, 2019
2,656 Less than a minute
Fighters from internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord prepare their ammunition in Tripoli, yesterday. Photo/AFP

At least 174 people have been killed and 758 wounded in the battle for control over the Libyan capital Tripoli, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

Fighting broke out on April 4 when military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take Tripoli, the seat of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). At least 14 civilians are among those killed and 36 have been wounded, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told journalists citing local health facilities.

“WHO has deployed additional surgical staff to support hospitals receiving trauma cases,” the United Nations agency wrote on Twitter.

Both pro-government forces and Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) accuse each other of targeting civilians, with each launching daily air raids in addition to clashes on the ground. Fighting in the southern outskirts of the capital has displaced more than 18,000 people, the UN office for the coordination of humanitarian affairs reported Monday.

Urgent medical supplies were being delivered to Libya’s health ministry to support those in the worst-hit areas, the UN’s refugee agency said. “Health facilities are in critical need of assistance as the situation on the ground continues deteriorating and number of casualties soaring,” UNHCR tweeted. -Tripoli

Show More

Related Articles

April 16, 2019
2,522

Paul Scholes charged with allegedly breaking FA betting rules

April 16, 2019
2,529

Ethiopian Olympiad Tirunesh Dibaba pulls out of London marathon

April 16, 2019
2,598

Head of Algeria’s constitutional council resigns as students protest

April 16, 2019
2,586

Kenyan family files lawsuit against Boeing over Ethiopian Airlines crash