KFCB Bans TakaTaka, wants Alvindo to appear before it in 14 days

Manuel Ntoyai @manuel_ntoyai

The Kenya Film Classification Board has not only taken a decision to ban the song Takataka by Alvin aka Alvindo, but also want him to appear before it in 14 days, failure to which legal actions will be taken against him.

The song is produced by FastCash Music Group is restricted due to its obscene and degrading lyrics that advocate for violence against women by equating them to trash. Speaking to members of the press, the boards CEO Ezekiel Mutua stated that the song was not submitted for examination and classification.

“ As such, it contravenes Section 12 (2) of the Films and Stage Plays Act. Broadcasting, exhibition, distribution (including online) or possession of this song is, therefore, a criminal offense.

Moving forward, the song should not be performed live or broadcast anywhere within the Republic of Kenya. No DJ should play the song either on broadcast station or in entertainment joints.” he stated.

“ Lyrics such as: Nakuroga unakufa…. Roho chafu kama ya shetani… Nakuja kwa mazishi yako kukula na kukunywa nikucheke ukizikwa… are primitive and abuse our sensibilities as a people and cannot be condoned….” he added.

According to the board, the song is a primitive piece of art that should not be celebrated in any way by the society. This song and such other obscene content should be rejected by members of a self-respecting society. The song Takataka is characterized by crude language that objectifies women and glorifies hurting them as a normal reaction to rejection.

In line with the Board’s Classification Guidelines which form the basis of approving or denying approval of film content, the named song has obvious elements of incitement to violence against women by using repetitious emotional phrases and misrepresented facts.

The aggressive and sadistic attitude exhibited by the singer seeks to not only incite men who face rejection by suitors, but also justifies hatred and hard feelings that come with possible rejection.

In this regard, therefore, Takataka is unsuitable for consumption by any segment of the society, including adults, and is therefore banned for failing the basic tenets of good decency, tone and taste of good and appropriate content.

As a Board, we note with great concern that the country has witnessed heart-breaking reports of senseless killings of young women by their lovers. It is regrettable that such incidences are fanned to flame by media content such as the song Takataka.

At the same time, the board has also banned the song from being played in all free-to-air radio and TV stations or in any club or entertainment joint in Kenya. Any DJ who plays such putrid music, as well as owners of the premises, shall be prosecuted.