Superfoam beats 60 exhibitors to win coveted prize at Homes Expo

The 28th Kenya Homes Expo held at KICC Nairobi from 11-14th April 2019 came to a close on Sunday with exemplary exhibitors walking home with category grand prizes.

Superfoam Ltd won the 1st prize in furniture, decor and interior design category, beating over sixty exhibitors present at the exhibition.

Homes Kenya Expo is the biggest homes and property ownership expo in East & Central Africa, which attracts exhibitors from the East African region.



“We are overwhelmed by the response of the visitors at the show and winning the 1st prize at the Kenya Homes Expo is making it much more special. Our booth concept was experiential. We had earphones playing soothing beach music and eye pads to give the user the actual experiencing, laying down on the mattress while sleeping” noted Sanskrati Shetty – Marketing Manager, Superfoam Ltd.

Mike Fisher, Superfoam Ltd CEO noted the significance of participation in the expo, terming it successful and interactive.

“We believe that every Kenyan deserves a good night sleep and we are here to service this belief by providing the best sleep solution to the Kenyan market. Customization is one of our key strengths and we were successful in showcasing the same by presenting a circular mattress which was a big hit at the expo. We are very happy with the outtake from this expo and intend to continue using platforms like these to ensure visibility and have one on one experiences with our customers.”



The brand crafted an experience zone at the expo which aims at making the purchase journey of mattress shopping more experiential. Additionally, the company showcased its range of innovative products including its new luxury rolled memory foam pillow.