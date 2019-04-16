AU gives Sudan’s military rulers a 15-day ultimatum

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council has given Sudan’s military junta a 15-day ultimatum to transfer power to a civilian-led political authority – or face suspension from the pan-African body.

In a statement after a meeting at its headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the council said a “military-led transition would be completely contrary to the aspirations of the people of Sudan”.

It therefore demanded that the military council “step aside and hand over power to a transitional civilian-led political authority” within a maximum period of 15 days, or else Sudan would be barred from taking part in AU activities until the restoration of constitutional rule, the council said. -BBC