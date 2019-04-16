Cherono wins men’s race as Kiplagat settles for silver in the women’s event

Boston, Monday @PeopleSports11

Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono sprinted to victory in the Boston Marathon on Monday, overhauling Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa in the closing metres to claim a superb win. In damp, chilly conditions, Cherono, Desisa and Kenneth Kipkemoi broke away from the field over the final few miles as the world’s oldest major marathon reached a thrilling conclusion.

Desisa, the 2013 world champion and two-time Boston Marathon winner, looked to be on course for victory as he kicked for home in the final 200 metres.

But Cherono timed his finish to perfection, overhauling Desisa just a few metres from the tape to claim a magnificent win in an unofficial time of 2hr 7min 58sec. Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa powered to victory in the women’s elite race, leading almost from start to finish to clinch the biggest win of her career.

Degefa hit the front in the early stages before pulling away to finish in just over 2hr 23min 30sec.

The 28-year-old had forged into a two-minute lead by the 12-mile mark and had pulled away to lead by four minutes through 20 miles.

Degefa’s pace slowed dramatically over the closing stages, as Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat, the 2017 Boston champion, kicked hard in pursuit.

But although Kiplagat steadily chipped away at Degefa’s lead, narrowing the gap to around one minute with a couple of miles to go, Degefa never looked in danger of being overhauled.

Kiplagat crossed in second while Jordan Hasay of the United States finished third. -AFP