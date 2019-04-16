Intense competition for NSL title baffles pundits

As the fight for promotion intensifies, four sides are hustling for the automatic two slots with no clear team in advantage in the National Super League (NSL)

The race at the top looks too close to call as realignments in the top order emerge leaving pundits pondering what direction the second tier is headed.

Going by the current run, teams with the most home matches remaining appear to have a head start seeing as most points have been collected at that point.

Top contenders Wazito and Ushuru have suffered setbacks recently that have lowered them to third and fourth positions with 52 points accumulated.

Similar 2-1 losses to the two bigwigs away to Shabana and Eldoret Youth recently put brakes on their title ambitions with different schools of thought now blaming hostile environments and game approach for such results.

It is interesting to note that all the three known heavyweights in the division including second-placed Nairobi Stima have had not so satisfactory results in Western Kenya. Venues like Awendo Green Stadium, Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Gusii Stadium are notorious for intimidation.

On the other hand, Kisumu Allstars is going against the order to top the league for the very first time since promotion to NSL two seasons ago.

Francis Oduor’s recent heroics have put them on the radar and now are joint top of the standings with 53 points alongside Stima although they have a superior goal difference of +4 currently after downing lowly Migori Youth 2-1 on Saturday. Despite losing their top striker Dennis Oalo to their immediate rivals, the lakeside outfit that has picked 15 wins have remained undeterred in their quest for the big time even with all odds stacked against them.