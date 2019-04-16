Sports CS Amina impressed with Kasarani Stadium on inspection

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has expressed satisfaction after her maiden official tour of the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on yesterday.

According to the CS the 60,000-seater facility is in perfect condition and therefore Kenyans should expect an even better event when the country hosts the 2020 International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) World U20 championships.

This she says while in acknowledgement of the fact that there are challenges especially with the indoor arena, the aquatic facility as well as the soon-to-be-opened Stadion Hotel which has a bed capacity of 108.

“There is a great sense of satisfaction from what I have seen today, while work is not complete in other sections, generally everything is in good condition,” said Amina who was flanked by Chief Administrative secretary in the ministry of sports Hassan Noor Hassan, Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti and newly-appointed Sports Kenya Director-General Pius Metto.

Biggest event

Amina is optimistic renovation works will be completed within schedule before the biggest event for next year.

“I will not discuss figures at the moment because what the swimming pool requires is different from the hotel and the indoor arena, but one thing for certain is that the championships will be better next year,” added Amina who will be embarking on countrywide tour to assess the status of other facilities.

Amina said the government had decided to channel most resources to the Nyayo National Stadium until it is completed; afterwards they will focus on the other next three facilities that have reached higher levels of completion.

“We have to maximise on the God given talents and potentials by full optimisation of sports facilities in the country,” she added

Metto, the only member from Sports Kenya who has been included in the local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2020 junior games declined to disclose details of the resources needed for the facility to be declared ‘ready’ to host the championships.

“The matter is at an advanced stage with the government, and therefore I do not wish to leak the figures since it might not go well from the ministry is point of view,” Metto told People Sport.

Meanwhile Sports Kenya Spokesman Rakhi Asman says facilities such as Nyayo Stadium will be opened soon for use especially to SportPesa Premier League SPL clubs.

“The completion works are in the final stages and we will do testing which is expected any time from now. We will allow some SPL matches to be played at the venue,” he said.