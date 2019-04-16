Epic Masters win a family affair for Tiger as dad and son

Augusta, Monday @PeopleSport11

Tiger Woods finally showed his children why their father kept fighting through pain trying to swing golf clubs, his victory Sunday at the Masters literally a win for all ages.

Woods captured his 15th major title, and first since the 2008 US Open, with a one-stroke victory at Augusta National for his fifth Masters green jacket.

“It’s special to me, to my friends and family. And I think everyone who was here got a chance to witness something that was amazing ,” Woods said. It also was the first time daughter Sam Alexis, 11, and son Charlie, 10, have seen their famous father win a major title except in videos.

“For them to see what it’s like to have their dad win a major championship, I hope that’s something they will never forget. I hope they are proud of their dad ,” Woods said.

Special moment

The moment allowed Woods, who famously hugged his late father Earl off the 18th green at Augusta after his first major win in 1997, to re-enact the moment Sunday but as the 43-year-old father, hugging his kids.

“This has meant so much to me and my family. It’s something I’ll never ever forget,”Woods said. “To have them there and then now to have them see their Pops win, just like my Pops saw me win here, it’s pretty special.”

Earl Woods, who died in 2006 at age 74, taught Tiger how to golf and defied doctors to watch his son at the 1997 Masters.

“My dad shouldn’t have come in ‘97. He had heart complications and wasn’t supposed to fly. But he flew and came. Gave me a putting lesson on Wednesday night and the rest is history,” Woods said.

Woods also hugged his mother Kultida, a 75-year-old Thai woman who nurtured and toughened Tiger as a youth. -AFP