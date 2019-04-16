Muhindi beats them all in Silverstone Air Kenya Derby

Barry Silah @PeopleSport11

James Muhindi powered Silverstone Air to a memorable win in Sunday’s highlight race at Ngong Racecourse. The 2,400m Silverstone Air Kenya Derby was expected to be a titanic event but fell short with Silverstone Air dominant especially from the halfway mark when it overtook Galileo Stars and Go Pro jockeyed by Henry Muya and Josephat Kultiang much to the joy of punters and fans who thronged the venue.

From the wide lane, appeared Les Sercombe, atop Fast Five, as she pushed her fillie to the limits from the final bend.

However, a turbo charged Silverstone Air who had previously won five straight meets showed who was boss with some sublime pacing from the inner lane to clinch the meet clocked at 2:32:8 with over 15 lengths. Sercombe was content with a second place finish following the frenetic race while Karowe from Stewart McCann’s stable only just managed fourth after a difficult outing under the guidance of Paul Kiarie.

The race, witnessed by the Jockey Club members, attracted a field of eight with Martin Micino left heart-broken after his fillie Unforgettable stalled midway and finished last after some prolonged nudging.

Good strategy

“This is one of my best races and Silverstone is the best I have ever ridden. I am grateful our strategy worked after a good talk with my trainer,” said Muhindi. The winner of the pinnacle classic of the year went home with a cool Sh377,160.

In the 1,600m Silverstone Air Civil Service Gold Cup/Watson Trophy-George Drew Challenge Series, Patrick Mungai, jockeying Clothes Horse from Patsy Sercombe stable, clinched top spot albeit in tight fashion. The race saw Mungai win by only a-length-and-a-quarter timed at 1:39:4.